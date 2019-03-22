Lef Farms Offers Crisp Baby Greens Exclusively At Hannaford’s

lef Farms has added a unique leafy green to the market called Crisp touted as a crunchy alternative to Romaine and Iceberg lettuce.

“As always, we want to introduce greens that bring more to the table than just the typical spring mix. New Crisp does just that by packing a crispy crunch into every bite which up until now was only satisfied with Romaine or Iceberg lettuce,” said Henry Huntington, president and CEO of the Loudon, New Hampshire, company.

The company spent several months’ trialing different varieties that would deliver a crunch consumers enjoy but with a unique flavor. The company partnered with Hannaford Supermarkets to test the findings. lef Farms and Hannaford agreed that Crisp provided the distinctive combination needed to meet the growing demand for a crunchy and flavorful alternative to Romaine and Iceberg lettuce.

Crisp is exclusively available at the 181 Hannaford stores across New England. This not only emboldens lef with a strong distribution partner in the local region but, knowing the increased popularity of locally grown greens in the Northeast gives Hannaford a competitive point of differentiation from other grocers.

“We recognize that ‘local’ runs much deeper than just geography. It’s about giving our customers the opportunity to find a variety of local products to help preserve local farmland, local traditions and local jobs. lef helps us deliver on our mission with fresher, sustainably grown products, reducing our food miles and creating ecstatic fans. We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to all the possibilities Crisp brings to our guests,” said Kim Kuusela, local merchandising specialist at Hannaford.

lēf Farms is a 75,000-sq. ft. greenhouse growing facility, producing nearly 1.5 million pounds annually of Crisp, Smooth, Spice and Fusion baby greens for New England.

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates stores, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs more than 27,000 associates. Hannaford started out as a fresh produce vendor in Portland, Maine, in 1883.