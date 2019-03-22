Raley’s Getting Ready To Break Ground On Flagship Sacramento Store

Raley’s new flagship store and neighborhood retail center located at the corner of Freeport Boulevard and Wentworth Avenue in Sacramento, California, is moving along.

The Park, which is being developed by Preserve West Capital, is described as a modern-day “town and country” center, featuring a cluster of smaller buildings with abundant outdoor gathering areas.

The center’s new Raley’s will be a “state-of-the-art store,” offering fresh grocery items, grab-and-go prepared foods, and a full-service deli, sushi and bakery department. It will offer an extensive variety of natural and organic products, Raley’s says.

“With a strong history of serving this neighborhood, we are pleased to provide our customers with an enhanced food shopping experience and a brand-new store,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of Raley’s, which has headquarters in West Sacramento. “We designed this store with the neighborhood in mind—offering specialized design features, fresh food offerings and personalized customer service.”

The project includes an additional 44,000 s.f. for other shops and restaurants. Secured tenants include Orange Theory Fitness, Pet Food Express Chase Bank, Supercuts and CAMP 31, a restaurant operated by Moana Restaurant Group.

Additional local and regional tenants will be announced at a later date.

Weather permitting, site prep work will begin in late March, into early April. Demolition of the remaining structures on the property will be completed first, followed by an official groundbreaking on May 9. The development will be complete and open to the public in early 2020.

Raley’s store on Freeport will remain open during the transition and construction.