Second Choctaw Country Market Opens In Oklahoma

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma celebrated the new Choctaw Country Market with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 14, in Boswell. To better serve local communities, The Choctaw Nation renovated its previously owned building, Choctaw Archiving, into the new Country Market.

“What a truly blessed day it is here in Boswell, Oklahoma,” said Chief Gary Batton. “It’s a part of this Tribal Council to keep our communities alive. We have people driving upwards to 30 miles to get groceries and I’m thankful for everyone investing in Boswell to rise our tide for the greater good of all our tribal people.”

“We’re so glad to finally get this store here in Boswell,” said Perry Thompson, Choctaw Nation Councilmember District 8. “The main thing is we’re giving people jobs and a place to shop.”

The much-anticipated Choctaw Country Market opened in February and is the second location in southeastern Oklahoma. The 9,000-s.f. grocery store created 28 jobs in the area. The location also will provide gasoline with two fuel dispensers on site. The store offers an onsite butcher, fresh produce and a Chahta Grill.

The ribbon cutting celebration continued with the store raffling off two $100 gift certificates and an outdoor grill.

Store hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week. The Choctaw Country Market is located at 501 Hunter Avenue.

The Choctaw Nation is the third largest Indian Nation in the United States, with close to 200,000 tribal members and 9,000 employees. The Division of Commerce manages an array of businesses including 20 gaming sites, three resorts, six hotels, a KOA RV park, six restaurant franchises, a country market, a printing company, 17 travel plazas, 12 ranches and farms encompassing 65,000 acres where they manage 3,000 cattle and harvest 130,000 pounds of pecans. For more information visit, choctawnation.com.