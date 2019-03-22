Tecate Introduces First High ABV Beer And Extends Campaign

Tecate, Mexico’s authentic beer, introduces Tecate Titanium, the first Mexican import to market a high ABV beer.

“When it comes to Mexican beer, Tecate is the boldest, most authentic brand in the business,” said Belen Pamukoff, Tecate brand director of the New York company. “It was natural step for us to take the mantle and lead the Mexican import category by debuting its first high ABV beer in the form of Titanium.”

At 7.5 percent ABV, Titanium will be available via 24-oz., single-serve cans and will launch in select markets throughout the country.



The brand also will extend the “We Are Bold” campaign. The “We Are Bold” campaign centers on the cultural insight that men everywhere become friends, but bicultural Hispanic men become brothers.



“The new creative increases the focus on the Brotherhood of the BBQ, emphasizing the grill as the axis that unites these guys over some ice cold Tecates,” Pamukoff said. “What’s really fun about the campaign is the clever, humorous twist at the end of each spot; that’s where the boldness really begins to shine.”

The campaign launches on April 1 on television. The spots will run for 52 weeks, across online video, broadcast, digital and social, with an added product focus on radio.

Tecate is owned by Heineken USA Inc., a beer importer, a subsidiary of Heineken International NV.