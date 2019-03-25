Sheetz Planning To Hire 2,500 Employees Companywide

Sheetz plans to hire 2,500 employees companywide. The company will hold open interviews for full- and part-time positions on Wednesday, March 27, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at all 589 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase the Altoona, Pennsylvania-based company’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

“We are excited to bring additional employees into our family at Sheetz,” said Stephanie Doliveira, VP of human resources. “Our employees are what make Sheetz special. They help us to create memorable moments for our customers. So we work hard to create a great working environment where employees feel valued and have the opportunity to grow. Sheetz is so much more than a job. It’s a place where people can connect, grow and have a fulfilling career.”

The company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Prospective employees should visit jobs.sheetz.com.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz employees more than 19,000. The company operates more than 585 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. It provides sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touchscreen order point terminals. All stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.