Coca-Cola Adds New Varieties Under Two Of Its Water Brands

The Coca-Cola Co. has rolled out two new flavors of vitaminwater as well as its first flavored sparkling waters sold in the U.S. under its Smartwater brand.

Vitaminwater

The two new flavors of vitaminwater are fire and ice.

Vitaminwater fire features a spicy watermelon lime taste, the spice provided by jalapeno and habanero flavors that create a slight tingling sensation.

Vitaminwater ice blends blueberry and lavender for a cooling effect.

The 20-calorie vitaminwaters are fortified with C and B vitamins. They are available in stores nationwide.

“When vitaminwater first launched in the early 2000s, the brand broke the monotony of bottled water with flavor, color, vitamins and fun,” said Natalia Suarez, associate brand manager for vitaminwater. “With vitaminwater fire and ice, we continue to excite taste buds with original flavors and unexpected sensory experiences our fans want.”

Rollout of the new flavors includes a fully integrated marketing program, including a TV commercial debuting in April and an in-store merchandising campaign. Consumers also can compete for a chance on a trip to Iceland through the Fire and Ice Social Sweepstakes, along with weekly prizes. Participants can take a photo of themselves drinking either vitaminwater fire or ice and post the photos on social media using #vitaminwatersweepstakes (either a fire or snowflake emoji) to enter.

Weekly prizes include Bluetooth speakers, classic sunglasses, instant camera, party coolers, smart thermostats and s cool tumblers.

Smartwater

Smartwater’s three flavored sparkling water varieties are: Sparkling Blood Orange, Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear and Sparkling Raspberry Rose.

They are the first flavored smartwaters offered in the U.S. and are available in stores in select cities. Coca-Cola said the new smartwater flavors were developed following extensive consumer research and taste-testing.

Smartwater brand manager Lauren Freedman said the team wanted its first foray into flavors to be exotic and unexpected, while staying true to its premium hydration proposition and taste.

“Fans—especially Millennials—expect smartwater to be creative, so we knew we needed combinations that would be unique and differentiated, yet approachable,” Freedman said. “We started with more than 20 options and are extremely proud of these three delicious flavors debuting this week.”

The brand and research and development teams took the three flavors from concept to launch in less than a year.

The flavors will be sold initially in half-liter bottles, available both for single purchase and six-packs in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

This summer, fans nationwide will be able to order the new varieties online.

The launch comes as more and more Americans are reaching for sparkling water. Flavors accounted for 89 percent of the revenue growth of Coca-Cola North America’s sparkling water portfolio, which also includes Dasani Sparkling and Topo Chico.

"Now is the right time for smartwater to tap into this fast-growing category," said Shannon Richmond, group director for smartwater. "We see an opportunity for the brand to be part of more moments and occasions throughout the day. For all-day hydration, there's smartwater. For meals and entertaining, we have smartwater sparkling and now these exciting new flavors. And for those looking for an active hydration or wellbeing boost, the new smartwater alkaline (ionized for a 9+ pH) and smartwater antioxidant (infused with selenium) provide great options."

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola says that in 2018 its sparkling water business in the U.S. was up 19 percent.