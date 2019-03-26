New Seasons Market Introduces Neighbor Rewards Program

Portland, Oregon-based New Seasons Market has introduced its all-digital Neighbor Rewards program, a loyalty program for customers at its 21 stores in Oregon, Washington and Northern California.

Customers connect their Neighbor Rewards account with a mobile phone number. When they check out, they earn points on in-store or online purchases. They first receive a 250-point bonus for registering and then earn one point for every dollar spent.

When a customer reaches 500 points, they earn a $5 toward a future purchase. If a customer purchases New Seasons’ Partner Brand and “Made” products from small, regional producers, double points are earned. Customers can also earn 10 bonus points for using their own reusable bags or containers instead of a single-use bag provided by the store. By encouraging customers to bring their own bags to the store and cutting down on single-use bags provided by the store, consumers reduce litter and environmental impact.

“New Seasons Neighbor Rewards was inspired by our customers and staff who share our passion for building community through good food,” said Katie MacDonald, New Seasons Market senior director of loyalty and insights. “Neighbor Rewards was intentionally designed to be different with simple, tangible benefits in support of our company mission and values, and especially rewarding customers for their support of small, regional producers and commitment to sustainability.”

New Seasons has been working with customer relationship management provider Clutch to develop Neighbor Rewards. The company said the rewards program has been in development for some time and it expects to continue to expand the rewards program community connections.

New Seasons Market was founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Oregon. The stores stock locally-sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The company also donates 10 percent of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves.