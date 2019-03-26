NFRA Report Shows Growth, Innovation In Frozen Food Dept.

A new media analysis by the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) shows continued growth and innovation within the consumer frozen food category.

Over the past six years, NFRA and its members have invested in consumer outreach through its “Real Food. Frozen” public relations campaign, driving consistent messaging and reinforcing many key frozen food benefits that were identified in the analysis.

The analysis found growth amongst consumers and online communities as the NFRA generated a major increase in year-over-year social volume and engagement through the content the NFRA and its partners own. Also key frozen food value messages in positive earned media coverage, including convenience, lack of waste, comparable nutrition value, and budget-friendliness.

It also found favorable conversation around frozen foods grew in 2018 as a result of buzz about new product lines, pop-culture tie-ins and popular grocery store offerings.

“Together with our members, we have been steadily reinforcing the frozen aisle as a destination for quality foods for every occasion, lifestyle and dietary need, and that frozen food is Real Food, Just Frozen,” said Skip Shaw, president and CEO of NFRA. “There is so much innovation in the aisle today. Products are now aligned with new consumer dining habits and health trends, and new foods and cuisines are enticing and satisfying today’s foodies. Established brands have been freshening their lineups while innovative startups have been launching new concepts, all spurring 26 percent of all U.S. grocery shoppers shopping the aisle more frequently, and 43 percent of millennials buying more frozen items.”

The “Real Food. Frozen” campaign launched in 2013 to showcase how frozen foods are created using real ingredients, chef-inspired recipes and fresh flavors. The campaign was developed to increase positive frozen food conversation and to communicate to consumers that the most versatile foods can be found in the frozen food aisle, including options for every lifestyle and every food occasion.

Frozen food manufacturers are catering to consumer needs, with the number of wellness claims on frozen food packages increasing and driving growth in the department. For example, non-GMO claims were up 10.1 percent, organic claims up 9.3 percent, gluten-free claims 4.2 percent and free-from artificial colors/flavor claims up 6.3 percent in 2018 over the previous year, according to Nielsen Retail Measurement Services.

NFRA continues to see a shift in the conversation and changing consumer perceptions about the benefits of frozen foods. Media outlets discussed the comparable nutritional value of frozen vegetables and fruits vs. fresh and highlighted new products as a way to explore the category. Social users expressed their preference for frozen meals and frozen pizzas reflecting on past experiences, favorite brands and “hacks” for personalization.

As consumers’ eating habits are changing, they are recognizing the value and convenience of frozen foods for every meal occasion. There was a rise in dollar sales of frozen breakfast meals, up by 8.3 percent; breakfast sandwiches, up 3.9 percent; waffles, up percent; smoothies, up 13 percent; and breakfast sausages, up 4.4 percent; in 2018 showcasing consumers’ changing perceptions of frozen foods.

NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. It sponsors national promotions around March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.