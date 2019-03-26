Raley’s Food For Families Names 2019 Board Officers

Raley’s Food For Families has named the officers of its 2019 board of directors, with Jennie Teel-Wolter as board president and Heather Dubinetskiy as VP. Other approved officers include Raley’s executive team members Ken Mueller, CFO; Kevin Konkel, chief operations officer; and Becca Whitman, senior manager of community relations for Raley’s and executive director of Food For Families.

Raley’s Food For Families was founded by Joyce Raley Teel, daughter of Raley’s founder, Tom Raley, and CEO Emeritus Chuck Collings in 1986 as a holiday food drive. Over the past 33 years, the organization has grown into one of the most impactful food security driven nonprofits in Northern California and Nevada.

As granddaughters of Joyce Raley Teel, Teel-Wolter and Dubinetskiy will continue the family legacy of philanthropy.

Since 2017, Julie Teel served as president for two terms and led the board to restructure the nonprofit to increase

impact and efficiencies. Raley’s Food For Families is now partnered with 12 Feeding America-aligned food bank leaders, leveraging thousands of food distribution channels from Salinas to Yreka and throughout northern Nevada.

The board, along with Raley’s leadership, is committed to the execution of alleviating hunger, allowing access to nutritious food and ensuring donations have a greater impact for all.

The board will continue to focus on strengthening the equitable distribution of donations and resources to partner food banks. Teel-Wolter and Dubinetskiy will lead the organization’s efforts to align with Raley’s purpose of changing the way the world eats.

“My grandmother is an inspiration to me. Raley’s Food For Families continues to bless our neighbors through her legacy,” said Dubinetskiy.

“At the heart of everything we do at Raley’s Food For Families is an unwavering commitment to bringing healthy foods to the tables that need them most. As we evolve to meet the changing needs of our food banks and the families that rely on them, we’re excited about how these new partnerships and programs will impact more families facing hunger,” said Teel-Wolter.

Raley’s Food For Families Holiday Bag Drive raised more than 3.3 million meals in 2018, equating to nearly four million pounds of healthy food. Raley’s Food For Families runs 365 days of the year to cater to those in need. Raley’s corporation covers all administrative costs, meaning 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to food bank partners.

“Feeding America food banks in local communities are grateful for the millions of pounds of food they receive each year from Raley’s Food for Families. Raley’s generous support helps food banks and the agencies they serve feed children, seniors and all our neighbors who need healthy food, especially in our rural areas,” said Larry Sly, executive director of Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano. “I am grateful Raley’s gives back to their communities!”