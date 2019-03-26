Yesway Unveils Green Apple Jones Soda With Promotion

Midwest convenience store chain Yesway is celebrating the launch of its Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda with a promotion giving customers a chance to win a variety of prizes.

Customers have a chance to try Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda while getting the opportunity to win iPads, 55-inch TVs, $50 Yesway gift cards and other items. Until April 30, customers can text in a code found on the back of the bottle label of Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda.

“Jones Soda Co. is very excited to launch the custom label Green Apple product with Yesway on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Chad Kennedy, SVP of sales for Jones Soda Co., prior to the promotion launch. “With our combined efforts on social media and consumer programs we are connecting with more convenience channel fans across the central U.S. Yesway currently sells Jones Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream, Strawberry Lime and Root Beer. Jones Soda will also be launching Green Apple cane sugar on fountain next month in many Yesway locations.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Jones Soda Co., a brand whose fun and flavorful personality aligns so well with Yesway’s, to bring this exclusive new product to our customers,” said Derek Gaskins, SVP of merchandising and procurement, Yesway. “We have many dedicated Jones Soda fans among our customers, and we hope they’ll enjoy the special limited time offer we have in place to mark the launch of new Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda—two Jones Sodas of any flavor for $2.50.”

Yesway–BW Gas and Convenience Stores is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and has locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Consumers also can participate by mail-in entry. They can remove the label from the bottle and send it, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope, to Yesway Giveaways, 138 Conant Street, Beverly, MA 01915.