Lucky’s Market Opens Louisville, Ky., Store

Lucky’s Market opened its first natural and specialty grocery store in Kentucky on Wednesday at 200 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy. in Louisville. Opening day activities included a bacon-cutting ceremony and donations to local organizations.

The Kentucky store is the sixth nationwide for Lucky’s, a Boulder-based grocer that expanded within Colorado and into Ohio in 2013. Stores opened earlier this year in Columbia, Mo., and Billings, Mont. A St. Louis store is scheduled to open this year.

“We are incredibly proud to open in Kentucky,” said Bo Sharon, who founded Lucky’s Market with his wife Trish. “We imagine our stores as an oasis of health, kindness and support—the kind of store we love to shop in ourselves. Boulder is a big town for natural food, and we hope to share the best of that in Louisville. We also hope you’ll find some new tastes for your kitchen, either as inspiring ingredients or at our chef-quality deli counter—and we cannot wait to discover some fantastic Kentucky farmers and vendors as well.”

The Sharons say Louisville shoppers will find a wide selection of organic, specialty and gluten-free items at the store as well as house-made deli items, in-house cured and smoked bacon, local produce, fresh meats and seafood, a selection of beer, wine and spirits and a bakery. Other features include free wellness activities and store “walkabouts” (for gluten-free, non-GMO and other food categories).

Find photos from the Wednesday’s opening here.