Publix To Open 60th Alabama Store In Rainbow City

Publix Super Markets will open a new store in Rainbow City, Alabama, on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The store, at 3509 Rainbow Drive in the Shoppes at Rainbow Landing, will open at 7 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony that begins at 6:45 a.m. when Rainbow City Mayor Terry John Calhoun will greet guests.

“Publix differentiates itself by providing excellent customer service, quality products and competitive prices,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix. “We look forward to serving Rainbow City and we look forward to becoming the supermarket of choice in the area.”

The Publix of Rainbow City will mark Publix’s 60th Alabama location. The 45,000-s.f. store, with an estimated 140 associates, will have the traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with a full-service meat department where customers can have their meats custom cut and trimmed; a seafood counter where customers will have a variety of fresh fish and seafood options; Publix bakery offerings, including an array of cakes, cookies and pies as well as an assortment of desserts and fresh-baked breads; a full-service deli highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, as well as made-to-order sub sandwiches and award-winning fried or rotisserie chicken (Publix Online Easy Ordering, or OEO, also is available where customers can order subs, meats and cheese online from their computers or smartphones and pick up in store. OEO is available for bakery cakes and desserts as well.); a produce department offering both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables; and a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru window.



The first 1,000 customers at the Rainbow City store will receive a free Publix reusable grand opening grocery bag. Flowers will be given to customers as they enter the store while supplies last. The first 25 customers who purchase $50 or more in groceries will receive a free bag of groceries valued at $25. Customers will be encouraged to register to win prizes throughout the store, including a $100 gift card from Publix as well as cakes, deli platters, digital blood pressure kits and fresh products from the meat and seafood departments. Prizes will be given away daily throughout grand opening week.

