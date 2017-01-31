New Cincinnati Food Co-op Celebrates Grand Opening

Clifton Cooperative Market, a new food co-op at 319 Ludlow Avenue in Cincinnati, has debuted, wrapping up its grand opening festivities over the weekend. The store opened to fill the void in the community left by the former Keller’s IGA, according to National Cooperative Bank (NCB), which provided a $1.875 million loan for the purchase of the real estate and leasehold improvements to Clifton Cooperative Market.

The store features a full suite of grocery options, including a café, juice bar, bakery, salad bar, an array of prepared foods and a Brewery District, highlighting local craft beers.

Clifton Cooperative Market will greatly benefit the community, which had been without convenient access to fresh and healthy foods for several years, says NCB. Additionally, the store adds 81 jobs to the Cincinnati area.

The $5.6 million project was a collaborative effort between NCB, Shared Capital Cooperative, Finance Fund and 1,500 community shareholders. Shares in the co-op will continue to be available for purchase, and board members expect to reach 2,000 shareholders within the year.

“NCB is very excited to have worked with Shared Capital Cooperative, Finance Fund and Clifton Cooperative Market shareholders on this transaction. Our history in lending to food co-ops and our commitment to providing healthy, local food to communities is an integral part of NCB’s mission,” said NCB SVP Brian Misenheimer.

Added Marilyn Hyland, board member and director of marketing for Clifton Market, “Opening Clifton Market is a huge success for our community. The collaborative effort from everyone involved has been the reason our store took less than three years to open—a huge achievement for a new food co-op. We look forward to serving our Cincinnati community now and in the future.”