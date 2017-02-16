The Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery banners, all owned by Southeastern Grocers (SEG), are merging their own brand products into a single, uniform brand featuring a new label. It allows SEG to provide more value, choice and differentiation to its customers, according to the Jacksonville, Florida-based company.

SEG says the move is the company’s “largest-ever transformation of private label product,” spanning approximately 3,000 items across all categories throughout each banner-specific store throughout 2017. To date, SEG has tested more than 2,330 own brand items, which led to improved quality reformulations on more than 2,260 products, and over the next year, the rollout across all stores will provide superior quality, greater value and differentiation to customers without increasing the price, according to the grocery chain.

SEG President and CEO Ian McLeod said, “Not only are we transforming by investing in our stores and in lower prices, but we are also investing in the quality of our products. I am pleased to announce our largest-ever program of product development, with the launch of three new and refreshed Southeastern Grocers brands—SE Grocers Essentials, SE Grocers and Prestige.

“By purchasing new Southeastern Grocers own brand items, customers will enjoy known brand quality at own brand price savings between 20 percent and 30 percent on their groceries…and if you don’t agree, then you can have the own brand product on us. We are committed to providing quality products to our customers.”

Details of the three new brands

• SE Grocers Essentials: These products offer honest, everyday value for all customers looking for reliable, budget household basics.

• SE Grocers: These products have been developed to quality benchmarks as close to, if not better than, the taste and quality currently offered by the established brands already in the market but at lower prices.

• Prestige: The Prestige brand offers customers a selection of specialty and indulgent products at a price that is still affordable.

SEG says it has focused on improving the overall quality of the own brand products offered across the four grocery banners in the Southeast, including the development of a test kitchen and sensory lab tasting facility at its Florida headquarters.

The SEG Sensory Lab has been utilized to conduct both product development and consumer taste-testing trials throughout the year to capture valuable insights on the company’s own brand product line, says SEG.

Some of the new and improved products to land on the shelf this month include:

• SE Grocers Popcorn: Cheddar, White Cheddar, Salt & Black Pepper, and Sea Salt.

• Prestige Popcorn: Caramel and Chicago Mix.

• SE Grocers Potato Chips: 21 varieties, including traditional favorites like Regular and Sea Salt, along with unique flavors like Jamaican Jerk, Sriracha Wavy, Dill Pickle, Ranch, Chile Limon and Maui Onion.

• SE Grocers Essentials: 107 products will land on shelves through February.

SEG says it understands customers are seeking fresh, healthy, affordable food, which has led to enhancements across the entire own brand product line, including more than 2,280 products with no artificial colors; more than 2,160 products with no artificial flavors; more than 2,650 products with no MSG; more than 2,640 products with no trans fat; and more than 2,240 products with no high fructose corn syrup.