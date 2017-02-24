Kroger’s Current Longest-Serving Associate Retiring At 79

Kroger’s current longest-serving associate, Larry Arnold, will retire Tuesday, Feb. 28, after 63 years with the company. The 79-year-old from Falls Township in Muskingum County, Ohio, works as a dairy clerk at the Pickerington Marketplace. He started with the company in 1953, when a week before his 16th birthday he accepted a job as a clerk at the former Market Street store in Zanesville.

Arnold decided in December to pass along his title of longest-serving associate.

“It’s just a feeling everybody gets,” he said. “They always said you know when you’re done, and I knew when I was done.”

Kroger Columbus Division President Joe Grieshaber said, “Kroger is grateful to Larry for his decades of service to the company and its customers. All of us with Kroger congratulate him and his family on a tremendous career and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Since the announcement in December, Arnold has been enjoying some time away from work, but on a visit to the store earlier this month, he confessed leaving won’t be easy.

“I will miss the people—you’ll always miss the people—and I’ll miss the customers, we have nice customers up here,” he said.