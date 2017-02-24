  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News
Dairy

Kroger’s Current Longest-Serving Associate Retiring At 79

Posted by
Date:
in: Dairy, Home Page Slider, Midwest, Store News
Leave a comment
Kroger Marketplace Grand Opening In Dawsonville, Georgia

Kroger’s current longest-serving associate, Larry Arnold, will retire Tuesday, Feb. 28, after 63 years with the company. The 79-year-old from Falls Township in Muskingum County, Ohio, works as a dairy clerk at the Pickerington Marketplace. He started with the company in 1953, when a week before his 16th birthday he accepted a job as a clerk at the former Market Street store in Zanesville.

Arnold decided in December to pass along his title of longest-serving associate.

“It’s just a feeling everybody gets,” he said. “They always said you know when you’re done, and I knew when I was done.”Kroger's logo

Kroger Columbus Division President Joe Grieshaber said, “Kroger is grateful to Larry for his decades of service to the company and its customers. All of us with Kroger congratulate him and his family on a tremendous career and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Since the announcement in December, Arnold has been enjoying some time away from work, but on a visit to the store earlier this month, he confessed leaving won’t be easy.

“I will miss the people—you’ll always miss the people—and I’ll miss the customers, we have nice customers up here,” he said.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *