The Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association held a media briefing for the Buy Alabama’s Best campaign on the Capitol Lawn in Montgomery earlier this month, kicking off the annual program.

The Buy Alabama’s Best campaign will run throughout the year and is designed to inform and educate consumers on what products are made, produced, manufactured and/or headquartered in the state of Alabama. Proceeds from the sales of Alabama products will benefit Children’s of Alabama.

Event speakers included Gov. Robert Bentley, Commissioner John McMillan of the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Following the media briefing more than 400 people, including Alabama legislators and staff, sampled some of Buy Alabama’s Best members’ products.

Alabama food product sales have a $2 billion impact on the state’s economy and tax base. The industry, along with the grocery and foodservice sectors, employs one out of every four Alabamians.

“When you are shopping in your local grocery store, please be sure to look for the Buy Alabama’s Best logo on your favorite Alabama products. You will be helping to support Alabama’s economy, local jobs and supporting Children’s of Alabama, a wonderful Alabama based charity, ” said Ellie Taylor, president of the Alabama Grocers Association.

Retailers throughout Alabama will support this campaign in their stores with Alabama product displays, ads, signage, special promotions and will sell Children’s of Alabama icons to support the fight to find a cure for pediatric cancer. When consumers shop in their local grocery store, they need to look for the Buy Alabama’s Best logo under products to ensure they are buying the best products made right here in Alabama.

“By supporting the local economy and purchasing products made in our state, folks can feel good about not only benefitting local industry but also helping to spread hope to Alabama families facing cancer,” said Emily Hornak, community development and cause marketing manager at Children’s of Alabama. “We are so grateful to our community partners and the difference they are making through this campaign.”