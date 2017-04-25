The Mayfield Creamery ice cream brand is expanding further across the southern U.S. to a collection of new markets in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico. Mayfield Ice Cream debuted in 1923 and currently can be found in grocery stores across the Southeast in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky and Louisiana. Mayfield is a Dean Foods Co. brand.

In conjunction with the brand’s expansion across the South, the company also is rolling out what it calls a “brand restage initiative” that takes Mayfield back to its roots, including restoring the name of the 94-year-old brand to Mayfield Creamery, the original trademark. To bring this update to life, Mayfield Creamery says it has overhauled its packaging graphics to showcase the brand’s core values, reflected in classic iconography and its heritage as a family dairy. The new packaging prominently features a classic Mayfield delivery truck set against the foothills of the Smoky Mountains highlighting the brand’s southern roots. The new Mayfield Creamery logo has been adapted from the iconic circular Mayfield Dairy Farms logo recognized by generations of loyal fans, according to the company.

“In celebration of the brand’s new look and classic name, we’re launching a 360-marketing campaign that honors Mayfield Creamery’s enduring values,” said Mark Schneider, ice cream marketing director for Dean Foods. “Mayfield Creamery celebrates timeless traditions large and small, and we’re proud to focus on the brand’s storied heritage, unique signature flavors and multi-generational commitment to producing the finest quality ice cream using fresh cream from our own dairy, with no artificial growth hormones.”

In May, Mayfield will return to the airwaves across multiple markets with a new TV commercial featuring Scottie Mayfield, a third-generation Mayfield family member who started working at the creamery when he was just 11 years old and has served as a brand spokesperson for decades. In addition to the TV campaign, the relaunch includes digital advertising, social media and a mobile sampling tour. In Atlanta, Mayfield has renewed its longstanding partnership as the official ice cream of the Atlanta Braves as the team moves into its new home at SunTrust Park. In its new Texas market, Mayfield Creamery will be partnering with MiLB’s Frisco RoughRiders as official ice cream and exclusive ice cream provider at Dr. Pepper Stadium. The brand also boasts a new Mayfield Creamery website and social media channels.