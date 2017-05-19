Martin’s To Close Nine Virginia Stores This Summer

Martin’s Food Markets will close its remaining nine stores in the greater Richmond and Williamsburg communities this summer. It will leave the Ahold Delhaize-owned grocery chain with a dozen stores in Virginia. It also operates units in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“Throughout this difficult process, our top concern has been to take care of our associates and treat them fairly and with respect,” said Tom Lenkevich, president of Giant/Martin’s. “We know our associates’ continued dedication to our customers will provide excellent service in the coming weeks. We are also making a best-in-class commitment to take care of our people with a strong severance package.”

Stores closing July 10 include:

• 6401 Centralia Road, Chesterfield

• 5201 Chippenham Crossing Center, Richmond

• 11361 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

• 4660 Monticello Avenue, Williamsburg

Stores closing Aug. 2 include:

• 253 North Washington Highway, Ashland

• 12601Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

• 200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

• 7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond

• 5700 Brook Road, Richmond

“We want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication over the years, and we are grateful for the loyalty of our many customers,” said Lenkevich.