Customer service company dunnhumby along with Aptaris, an enterprise marketing and promotions management technology innovator, have signed a multi-year agreement to provide their integrated enterprise promotional planning, price optimization, modelling and forecasting system to Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG). The new agreement extends AWG’s existing contract with Aptaris for enterprise promotional management and now also adds dunnhumby’s customer science and advanced promotional modelling and forecasting system. This end-to-end solution is designed to improve customer loyalty, grow top line sales and improve overall profitability across AWG’s member retailers, according to the groups.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Aptaris and gain the benefits of dunnhumby analytics and data-driven insights,” said Dan Funk, EVP of marketing and merchandising for AWG. “The new dunnhumby-Aptaris solution will expand our capabilities to better support our members and their sales success within the markets served. We look forward to providing these updated offerings to our members with the dunnhumby suite of services through this new partnership.”

Dunnhumby and Aptaris say their integrated promotions solution delivers advanced analytics and forecasting, enabling AWG’s members and marketing teams to better define promotional tactics, deal negotiation, funding/tactic simulation and scenario comparison. AWG members now will have “unprecedented visibility into total category promotional plans with pre- and post-analytics that translates to optimal promotions and pricing for increased revenue,” according to a press release.

“In today’s competitive marketplaces across the U.S., AWG understands that it takes more than just exceptional quality for retailers to thrive,” said Ted Eichten, price and promotion capability director, North America, for dunnhumby. “AWG members and marketing teams can now take advantage of our advanced customer science and data-driven insights to deliver a better customer experience and be more competitive in their markets.”

Added Jim Fitterer, AWG’s director of sales, “dunnhumby’s customer science will enhance the capabilities available through the Aptaris tool used by our AWG Super Ad Group. Representing over $6 billion in retail sales, this performance-based promotional group supports 25 distinct marketing groups and more than 1,300 participating locations across the country. We are excited to leverage the dunnhumby-Aptaris solution to deliver more value and increase sales for our members.”