Publix Super Markets will make its Virginia debut when it opens a store at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen next month. Publix at Nuckols Place will host a grand opening celebration beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

Publix first announced its intentions to enter the Old Dominion State in early 2016, saying then that it had signed a lease for the 49,000-s.f. Glen Allen store as well as a lease for a 54,000-s.f. Bristol unit. Publix has a number of other Virginia stores in the works.

Ed Crenshaw, the grocery chain’s CEO at the time who has since retired, said, “Being company owners, our associates continue to work diligently to exceed our customers’ expectations, which has allowed Publix to experience continued growth. As we enter new markets and continue to open new stores, our associates prepare for new opportunities, which supports our culture of promotion from within. We look forward to providing the great state of Virginia with the high-quality service and products that our customers have come to expect and that have earned us recognition throughout the industry.”

Virginia will mark the company’s seventh state of operation. In September 2012, the company announced its long awaited entry into North Carolina—opening the first location in February 2014. It now has two dozen stores in that state and operates 1,146 stores across its Southeast footprint.