Sunoco Appoints New President As Owens Announces Retirement

Robert “Bob” W. Owens, president and CEO of Dallas, Texas-based Sunoco LP plans to retire on Dec. 31 after more than 20 years with the company and its predecessors. Owens, who joined Sunoco Inc. in 1997, has served as president and CEO since 2012.

Effective immediately, Joe Kim, who has served as EVP and chief development officer for Sunoco since 2015, has been appointed president and COO. Owens will continue as CEO until his retirement and will then serve as a consultant to the partnership through 2019.

In addition, Sunoco executives Cynthia Archer, EVP and chief marketing officer, and Boyd Foster, EVP of manufacturing and distribution, also plan to retire on Dec. 31.

“We thank Bob for his many years of strategic leadership, which has resulted in an impressive list of accomplishments for both the employees and the unit holders of Sunoco and wish him and his family the best,” said Kelcy Warren, chairman of Energy Transfer Equity, the entity that owns the general partner of Sunoco. “While we are sad to see Bob go, we are excited for the next generation of leadership at Sunoco to take on larger roles. Joe is an exceptionally talented leader and he has played a significant role in the planned transformation of the partnership from a retail-based business into a premier nationwide fuel supplier.

“Additionally, the appointment of Joe as president and COO and Bob continuing as CEO through year-end will ensure an orderly transition as we move through the divestment of our retail operations during the coming months.”

Owens joined Sunoco as SVP of marketing, responsible for Sunoco’s retail network, wholesale marketing and transportation operations, and commercial supply and trading activities for crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Prior to joining Sunoco, he held executive positions with Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corp., Amerada Hess Corp. and Mobil Oil Corp. Owens is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

Kim has been responsible for the partnership’s strategic development and planning, overseeing both business development and Sunoco’s real estate portfolio. Prior to joining Sunoco, he held various executive positions, including COO for Pizza Hut and SVP of retail strategy and growth for Valero Energy. Kim began his career with Arthur Andersen. He is a graduate of Trinity University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership that operates 1,355 convenience stores and retail fuel sites and distributes motor fuel to 7,825 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors in 30 states.