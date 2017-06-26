Inventory of Central Grocers, a retailer-owned cooperative that operated as a wholesaler for approximately 400 independent grocery stores before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, is being liquidated “through an orderly wholesale wind-down sale” at the company’s headquarters and distribution center in Joliet, Illinois.

More than $20 million of dry grocery products, frozen foods and a limited selection of fresh meat and produce are being offered at up to 50 percent off wholesale prices. The inventory includes brands like General Mills, Kraft, Stouffers, Dannon, Heinz and Pepperidge Farm, along with Hispanic products and items under the co-op’s Centrella private label. The inventory may be inspected by appointment only at 2600 West Haven Avenue in Joliet, according to the sale’s organizers, HyperAMS LLC and Tiger Group.

“The grocery industry operates under very tight margins, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from retailers, wholesalers and close-out specialists to this limited-time opportunity at extremely low prices,” said Andy Babcock, director of Transition Advisory Services at Tiger Group.

HyperAMS President Tom Pabst added, “Through the initial phases of the sale, we and Tiger are committed to maintaining the supply chain, including offering customer service and delivery consistent with Central Grocers’ normal course of business. This orderly sale of the inventory will be followed by a series of auctions of the company’s fixed assets and fleet.”

Offers, inquiries or inspection requests can be submitted to John Mitchell by calling 815-553-8821 or emailing jmitchell@central-grocers.com.