Specialty grocer Earth Fare will open its newest Florida store on Aug. 23 in Mandarin. The unit, at 11700 San Jose Boulevard, will mark the 42nd Earth Fare location nationwide and the second in the Jacksonville area. The chain operates other Florida stores in Ocala, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Seminole.

“Almost three years ago, Jacksonville welcomed Earth Fare with open arms, and we’re thrilled to now offer Mandarin residents a place to shop for their families confidently, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Earth Fare President & CEO Frank Scorpiniti. “We are thankful to our Community Advisory Board, made up of a number of passionate community members, who have come together to help Earth Fare build the best healthy offering specific to Mandarin.”

In addition groceries, the 28,000-s.f. store will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Café and Juice Bar. The Heirloom Café is the fourth of its kind and features 100% Certified Organic coffee and juices. Shoppers also can find organic choices at the salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, and in packaged meals-on-the-go. The Café offers a 65-seat dine-in area with 16 outdoor patio seats as well as takeout.