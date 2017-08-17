MGA Honors Greg McVeigh Posthumously, Creates New Award

The Missouri Grocers Association (MGA) inducted the late Greg McVeigh of Mac’s Super Saver in Kahoka, Missouri, into the MGA Hall of Fame at the President’s Gala and Awards Ceremony during the annual MGA Showcase at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach on July 22.

Mr. McVeigh was chosen to be awarded for the significant impact that he had on the grocery industry throughout his life.

Mr. McVeigh co-owned his first grocery store, LaGrange Super Valu, with his wife, Barb, and Danny and Mary Rosencrans before opening up his own grocery store, Mac’s Super Saver, in 1982. He also co-owned Save-A-Lots in Trenton, Missouri, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with his wife and Don and Sharon Conklin.

Mr. McVeigh was an active member of the MGA, serving on its board of directors for nine years, and receiving the MGA Capitol Impact award in 2014 for his legislative efforts from the Missouri General Assembly to Washington, D.C.

Showcase attendees learned more about Mr. McVeigh and his life in the grocery industry by watching a video that was created with pictures and narration of important events in his life. His entire family was able to attend the ceremony for this special moment and accept the MGA Hall of Fame award in his honor.

This year, the MGA announced that there would be a new award category at the MGA Showcase. The MGA Excellence in Leadership Award was developed for store owners to award hardworking employees for their outstanding leadership skills at the store level. Lynn Luallin of Cash Saver Plus was nominated by Larry Gayer and John Porter to receive the award this year, along with Travis Sanders of Murfin’s Market, nominated by Chuck Murfin.

The MGA holds its Showcase each year “to provide educational and networking opportunities to retailers, vendors and manufacturers throughout Missouri.”