Target Restock Expands To Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth

Target expanded Target Restock, a new next-day “essentials” delivery service the Minneapolis-based retailer has been testing, to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver on Aug. 15.

Shoppers visit Target Restock and choose from more than 15,000 products, ranging from personal and baby care items to cleaning supplies. Orders can weigh up to 45 pounds, which Target says is equivalent to what would fit in a shopping cart. There is a “capacity tracker” so shoppers will know how much more weight can be added. Orders received by 2 p.m. Monday-Friday are delivered to home addresses the next day for a $4.99 fee.

The expansion of the service to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver comes after an initial test kicked off earlier this summer for Minneapolis-area shoppers. Since then, Target has added three updates to Target Restock. The assortment has been expanded, Saturday deliveries now are available and the test now is open to all shoppers vs. only Target REDcard holders.

