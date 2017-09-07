Kroger Hosting Barbecue Today To Show Support For Employees

The Kroger Co. has organized a family-friendly barbecue event that it hopes will boost morale, unite the community and show support for employees from two Kroger stores temporarily shut down by Hurricane Harvey flooding. The event will take place today at 4 p.m. at the Kroger at 15802 Champion Forest Drive in Spring, Texas.

Employees from the Champion Forest/Cypresswood and Cypresswood/Hwy 249 stores have had to relocate to nearby stores. The two closed locations currently are in the process of being restored to reopen and serve their local communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Displaced employees and their families, as well as members of the local community, are welcome to attend the barbeque.

Kroger’s community barbeque will feature many fun activities the entire family can enjoy, including face painting, balloon twister, a glitter fairy with glitter tattoos, a photo booth and photo buttons. There also be life-size characters strolling around the venue to provide additional entertainment.

Marlene Stewart, president of Kroger’s Houston division; Rachel Ross, VP of merchandising; Mike Krell, VP of operations; and store managers will welcome both Kroger employees and the community over the course of the afternoon.

Throughout the event, attendees can find solace in shared experiences while eating Houston barbecue cooked up fresh on the 65-ft. long Johnsonville Big Taste Grill, which can grill 750 bratwursts at once.

At the event, Brian Greene, president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank, will accept a $100,000 donation from The Kroger Co. Foundation to supply operational support and meals to families affected by the floods.