GMA Honors Hormel Foods, Nando’s With Innovation Awards

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) on Saturday honored Hormel Foods and Nando’s PERi-PERi with the 2017 CPG Awards for Innovation and Creativity. The awards were presented at the GMA Leadership Forum at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Pamela G. Bailey, GMA’s president and CEO, said, “GMA member companies are continuously seeking better ways to connect with consumers and meet evolving consumer desires. The successes of Hormel and Nando’s PERi-PERi exemplify the innovation and creativity seen throughout our industry.”

The winners of the CPG Awards for Innovation and Creativity are selected each year by the GMA Advisory Council in recognition for their creativity and willingness to take risks, resulting in measurable results and significant impact on the industry.

Hormel Foods was recognized for Skippy P.B. Bites, which were created to meet a challenge by company leadership to take peanut butter out of the jar. P.B. Bites, the first in its category of peanut butter snacks, initially launched in 2015 in two varieties—pretzel and double peanut butter—that exceeded expected sales. That successful launch aligned with one of the company’s key growth pillars—solutions for on-the-go eating occasions—and has set up the company for further growth in the snacking business, with the addition of granola and graham cracker options, according to GMA.

“Quality and innovation are two guiding principles at Hormel Foods that help the company meet consumers’ needs and satisfy appetites around the world,” said Scott Aakre, VP of consumer insights and corporate innovation at Hormel Foods. “Accomplishments such as Skippy P.B. Bites inspire us to continue to put the consumer first as we look for food solutions that reimagine convenience, give consideration to personalized nutrition and respond to consumers’ demands for food adventure.”

Nando’s PERi-PERi won for its launch in Atlanta of the grocery option for its famous sauce, a Southern African blend of chilies, garlic, lemon, fresh herbs and spices. People enjoy Nando’s PERi-PERi sauce in its restaurants in 26 markets across the world—including Chicago and Washington, D.C., in the U.S.—but the company wanted to launch its bottled sauce to consumers in cities where it did not have restaurants. It chose Atlanta for a test market, and used a combination of targeted sampling, strategic seeding, influencer gifting and a series of popup experiences to gain widespread social media sharing and media coverage that was supplemented by a trade marketing program.

“Around the world, we have seen that as soon as people try our famous little PERi-PERi from South Africa, it’s love at first bite,” said Paulo Oliveira, head of Nando’s Grocery North America. “Our fresh flavor and spice speak for themselves, but it’s not easy to get samples to everyone in the U.S., so we’ve had to get creative in our approach. We are excited and humbled to see we’ve been so positively received by staying true to our brand and heritage.”

In addition, Chad Mallory, a rising senior at Malone University in Ohio, was presented with the 2017 Enactus Emerging Leader Award.

Founded in 1908, GMA represents the world’s leading food, beverage and consumer products companies and associated partners. The U.S. food, beverage and consumer packaged goods industry is the largest U.S. manufacturing employment sector, with 2.1 million jobs in 30,000 communities across the country.