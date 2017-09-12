POM Wonderful Acquires Pomegranate Company Ruby Fresh

POM Wonderful, a grower and producer of California pomegranates, pomegranate arils and pomegranate juice, has acquired Ruby Fresh, a processor and distributor of fresh pomegranates and arils.

This acquisition, combined with existing operations, “enhances POM Wonderful’s position as North America’s leading pomegranate producer and distributor,” says the company. The Ruby Fresh brand, which leverages both domestic and international grower partners, will remain intact. Through this acquisition, POM Wonderful will be able to further improve its service to customers, providing greater supply during the North American season, increased access to arils beyond the traditional October to January season, and offering a wider variety of package sizes.

“The addition of Ruby Fresh to the POM Wonderful family significantly enhances our ability to provide customers with pomegranates and arils both during the North American season and outside of it,” said Elizabeth Stephenson, president of POM Wonderful. “This season’s crop is shaping up beautifully, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer both delicious and healthy brands to even more consumers through this acquisition.”

David Anthony, head of sales for Ruby Fresh, added, “POM Wonderful is a well-respected leader within the pomegranate industry. We’re excited to be joining The Wonderful Company family and look forward to working together to grow the market for fresh pomegranates and arils.”

Ruby Fresh’s employees and physical operations will be integrated into POM Wonderful.

POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Co., a privately held, $4 billion company with 8,500 employees worldwide. Its subsidiaries include Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Fiji Water and Justin Wine.