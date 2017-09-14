Food Lion Feeds To Provide 1 Million Meals To Families In Need

Food Lion is partnering with its customers to help end hunger by launching specially marked Food Lion Feeds bagged apples for sale in its stores. In its fourth year, the bagged apple campaign will help provide more than 1 million meals to families facing hunger in local communities across the grocer’s 10-state footprint.

With the sale of each bag through Oct. 3, or while supplies last, Food Lion Feeds will donate six meals to local food banks in partnership with Feeding America. The bags will maintain an MVP sale price of $2.99 throughout the campaign.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion says it is working to create a better tomorrow by uniting with customers and partners to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are struggling with hunger. The specially marked bagged apples are the second of three in-store Food Lion Feeds campaigns in 2017. Through the sale of special Food Lion Feeds reusable bags earlier this year, Food Lion Feeds helped provide 1 million meals to local food banks in partnership with its customers. The specially marked apples are anticipated to provide more than 1 million meals.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 319 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.