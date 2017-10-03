Yesway Creates Culinary Innovation And Research Chef Role

Carlos Acevedo has joined the convenience store chain Yesway as culinary innovation and research chef. In this newly created role, Acevedo will be responsible for identifying current and forward-looking food trends, driving new food initiatives for the chain, and creating food concepts unique to the Yesway brand.

“We are pleased to welcome Carlos to the Yesway team and know that his extensive and diverse culinary experience will be a tremendous asset to our growing chain,” said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, chairman and CEO. “With his background and passion for creating exciting food offerings and distinctive recipes, we are confident he will entice our customers to say ‘yes’ to Yesway’s food selections.”

Acevedo brings years of experience as a working chef and recipe developer to the company. Previously, he was test kitchen director for Grey Dog Media, overseeing recipe development for custom food magazines. In addition to serving as the restaurant critic for The Des Moines Register, Acevedo was also senior food editor at Better Homes & Gardens Magazine, food editor for Cuisine at Home Magazine, and worked as chef at restaurants in New York City and Washington state. Acevedo served as a staff sergeant in the Air National Guard, and with the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue. He holds a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from The Culinary Institute of America, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism with honors from Eastern Washington University.

BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company plans to acquire, improve and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.

