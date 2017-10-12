Retailers Must Compete With Restaurants As Grocerant Trend Continues

The concept of supermarkets as “grocerants”—grocery store/restaurants—is becoming more and more mainstream, according to the Hartman Group, citing a Wall Street Journal article from earlier this year.

For the past 20 years, Hartman has observed what it says is a single, overarching theme in the food world: the pursuit of all things real, expressed in the grocery environment primarily through “fresh”—an indicator of quality, healthfulness and taste. Hartman has found that products in refrigerated sections always score high marks in terms of freshness perceptions, the logic being that refrigerated areas are reserved for the most perishable of products.

The move toward fresh implies the gradual replacement of traditional CPG products with “fresh” counterparts, on a category-by-category basis. This trend is particularly evident in the prepared foods sections of the supermarket, to which Hartman refers as the “third grocery sector.”

“The third grocery sector is about redefining quality on low-stakes occasions while also minimizing the harsh comparison between higher-quality restaurant meals we used to, and still want to, consume—even on low-stakes eating occasions,” says the research firm.

“As with any industry, there are savvy players who read the tea leaves correctly and get out ahead of the herd,” Hartman says. “Food retailers like Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, Mariano’s and H-E-B’s Central Market have emerged as talented grocerant operators bridging the gap between restaurants and supermarkets with high-quality fresh prepared food offerings.”

While shoppers are flocking to both dine-in and takeout from prepared foods sections staged by grocerants, Hartman believes there is much to be learned from fast-casual restaurants for food retailers trying to distinguish themselves with shoppers through their prepare foods and in-store dining programs and offerings.

Innovations in fast-casual formats have helped bridge the convenience of eating out with consumers’ aspirations for healthier diets. The Hartman Group’s Dining Out 2016 report found that consumers now list “freshness” as a key marker of quality in restaurants. Across the four restaurant channels surveyed (QSR, Fast Casual, Coffee Shops and Casual Dining/Full Service), when consumers talk about food that tastes “fresh,” they describe the experience of eating food that is made with simple, “real” ingredients (fresh vegetables, fruit, whole grains, all natural/no artificial ingredients) and is minimally processed (cooked to order, open production, not sitting under heat lamps), all natural, free from artificial ingredients, more nutritious and has not sat around (thus less prone to food-borne pathogens).

It is important for food retailers to understand that restaurants have become fully woven into the fabric of Americans’ daily food lives, and consequently consumers have become very savvy diners. Though many are regulars at restaurants, it is the rare consumer who visits only one restaurant channel, and they do seamlessly visit various restaurants for different occasions.

The rise of fast-casual formats tracks the broader cultural shift away from highly processed foods and toward fresh, real and simple foods.

According to Hartman, while still meeting the demand for speed and convenience, these formats trade on evolving notions of freshness and quality, offering:

Open production and customizable, made-to-order food

A focus on higher-quality, sometimes unique, menu items, ingredients and flavors

Enjoyable yet healthier, better-for-you menu options

Attributes of purity, sustainability and transparency

Clean, modern design—including light, natural and reclaimed materials—combined with fun, playful décor.

For food retailers looking to capture some of the “magic” of fast-casual restaurants for their grocerant offerings, Hartman offers these key points: