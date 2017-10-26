Publix Expands Curbside Grocery Pickup Testing To Atlanta

Starting today, Publix is testing curbside grocery pickup at two Atlanta area locations: at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road in Alpharetta, and at Town Brookhaven, 104 Town Boulevard in Brookhaven. The retailer launched its initial curbside tests last month at two Tampa area stores.

Customers can place their orders at publix.com/curbside and can choose curbside pickup or delivery at check out. Curbside orders will be shopped and carried to customers’ vehicles by Publix associates.

“We’ve had great success with Publix Delivery powered by Instacart, and the demand for online grocery services has continued to grow. So we’re excited to test Publix Curbside and learn more about how to best meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Maria Brous, director of media and community relations.

Publix says it has been rolling out grocery delivery aggressively since July 2016. By the end of this year, Publix Delivery will be available from more than 90 percent of its stores, and the company says it is committed to making the service available companywide.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 188,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. It operates 1,155 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in America” for 20 consecutive years.

