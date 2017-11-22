Southeast Woman Executive Of The Year Meg Ham & Food Lion’s 60th Anniversary

Results-Driven Yet Humble, Ham Leads Food Lion Forward

Food Lion President Meg Ham is The Shelby Report’s Southeast Woman Executive of the Year for 2017.

Ham will celebrate 30 years with Food Lion’s parent company, Delhaize America (now part of Ahold Delhaize) next year. She joined the company in 1988 and has held a range of leadership roles at both Food Lion and Maine-based Hannaford. Before becoming president of Food Lion on Nov. 1, 2014, she was president of Bottom Dollar Food, a discount banner Delhaize sold to Aldi shortly after naming Ham to lead Food Lion.

At the Salisbury, North Carolina-based chain that operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates, she leads all operations, including strategic direction, financial performance, product assortment, pricing, customer service and marketing.

“I’m honored to take on this new role at Food Lion, a company that I have been passionate about for many years,” Ham said at the time. “I look forward to maintaining our positive momentum at Food Lion by continuing to deploy our new strategy, serving our customers well and caring for our communities through Food Lion Feeds.”

Ham has a reputation of being a servant leader, and that extends not only to the way she interacts with her associates at Food Lion but also the chain’s shoppers and the communities the stores operate in, as you’ll see in the Q&A below.

For her nearly three decades of service to the industry and the example she sets for others, we are pleased to honor Meg Ham as our Southeast Woman Executive of the Year.

Being at the helm of Food Lion for about three years, what changes/improvements are you most proud of? Associates, operations, customer engagement, community engagement?

Food Lion has continued to make tremendous progress in executing our strategy, “Easy, Fresh and Affordable…You Can Count on Food Lion Every day!”

This work includes remodeling more than half of our stores in the network to make shopping easier for our customers as well as making sure we transform the shopping experience of our customers and ensuring they know Food Lion is a neighbor they can count on!

At Food Lion, we like to say we are the towns and cities we serve, and I strongly believe nourishing, caring for and feeding our communities is something we are deeply passionate about and will help us build deeper emotional connections with our customers.

I’m also very proud of our associates who have embraced our new culture and the care for our customers as well as our commitment to donate 500 million meals by the end of 2020 through Food Lion Feeds and, to date, we’ve donated more than 330 million meals.

Humble is a word that has been used to describe your management style. How do you think that developed? Was it your upbringing, mentors, experience, education?

I come from a family of strong women leaders who were excellent examples for me, and I learned from some of the most humble leaders I know.

My mother led our household, and my grandmother was a widow who put four children through college, despite her twins being born during the Great Depression. I try to emulate my mother and grandmother for my family, which includes my loving husband and two wonderful boys, 18 and 14 years old.

What are some of the reasons Food Lion has achieved 60 years in the highly competitive grocery business?

First and foremost, we wouldn’t be where we are today without our loyal and dedicated associates who make sure they serve our customers well every day and keep them coming back to our stores for all of their grocery needs. I’m always so amazed at our associates who have spent decades working for our company and who are so dedicated to making sure our customers can always count on Food Lion. Whether it’s an associate who has worked for us for 50 years or one who has been here only a few short months, our associates are very near and dear to me and are very special!

I also believe our tenacity and focus over the years has ensured—and will continue to ensure—that we will be around for another 60 years! From always being focused on the customer to ensuring we maintain our low price heritage so our customers can nourish their families with fresh and affordable food is very important in the towns and cities we serve.

We know many of our customers make tough choices every day, and we want to make those choices easier because people can afford to eat healthy by shopping at Food Lion.

Consumers these days, especially younger ones, like to support companies that are active participants in their communities, that use their business for “good.” Food Lion has been impacting hunger in communities through the “Food Lion Feeds” initiative, for example. Are there other causes Food Lion embraces? Tell us about those. Are there intangible benefits that go along with these efforts, such as company (associate) pride?

In addition to hunger relief, Food Lion is committed to the towns and cities it serves through disaster relief, sustainability and support of armed forces and veterans.

Food Lion is there for its communities in times of need, particularly when disaster strikes. Whether it was Hurricane Hugo in 1989 or Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Food Lion was there with food and water. From hurricanes and tornadoes to wildfires and droughts, Food Lion understands communities rely on the company to be there in times of need and takes that responsibility very seriously.

Food Lion is grateful to the men and women who risk their lives to serve our country every day. The company supports local military personnel—active, retired and reserve—near military bases in the states in which we operate. On Memorial Day and Veterans Day, active and retired military personnel receive 10 percent off their entire purchase.

Food Lion’s commitment to the environment is far-reaching.

For one, we are committed to energy savings. We are the only grocer to win the Energy Star Partner Award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 16 years in a row; we have several LEED-certified stores; and we recycle or repurpose cardboard at our stores, corporate offices and distribution centers. In 2016 alone, Food Lion recycled more than 115,000 pounds of cardboard.

What excites you about Food Lion’s future?

I’m extremely proud of the solid foundation we have established over the past 60 years and, in more recent years, understanding the needs and wants of our customers.

From working to help our customers connect emotionally to our brand through the culture of “Count on me,” personalization of savings at Food Lion and care we extend to our communities, to the changes we’ve made in stores or through product expansion, it’s these actions that will enable us to be nimble and flexible and still be here for another 60 years.

And, while Food Lion is evolving the grocery experience for its customers through digital and e-commerce innovation, we also continue to reinforce our care for our communities and tell our story of how we are making groceries more affordable for them.

And this can be done in many ways. Whether it’s refining the products we carry in our stores to meet changing customer preferences such as more organic and natural products, or craft beers and expanded wine or enhanced home meal solutions, to further enhancing the freshness of our produce so it lasts longer at home, or continuing to invest in prices to ensure we maintain our affordability position among increased low-price competitors—all of these efforts showcase our desire to care for customers as we help them save money and nourish their families with healthy meals.

What excites you about your future?

For me, it’s the same as above. It’s Food Lion’s growth and ability to make deeper connections to our customers.

I’m very excited about the future and look forward to continuing to grow our business for another 60 years!

What advice would you give young women who aspire to run a grocery chain someday?

I like to think about this as advice I’d give to anyone who aspires to continue to grow in their leadership with the company.

First, responsibility and accountability are big for me, and I believe everyone has to own their own personal development and their own leadership.

Growing up, my mother had a quote on a card—10 two-letter words to live by—that she often shared with us: “If it is to be, it is up to me” (author unknown).

These have driven me throughout my career, and I believe they can be helpful to others, too.

Easy, Fresh and Affordable: What Does It Really Mean? Easy, Fresh and Affordable: What Does It Really Mean?

EASY:

Today, “Food Lion stores feature easy-to-navigate aisles, expanded assortment across all departments with items neatly organized to enable an easy-to-shop experience, along with conveniences such as grab-and-go meals and daily meal solutions. Friendly associates ensure each customer is greeted with a ‘Count on me’ attitude,” the company says.

In addition, Food Lion’s mobile app gives shoppers access to their digital MVP card, loadable coupons, digital shopping lists (which identify items down to the aisle in their particular store) and more. Food Lion also is piloting home grocery delivery and grocery pickup through Food Lion To-Go in select markets, including Charlotte, North Carolina.

Food Lion is piloting a new personalized loyalty program offering customers monthly rewards on products and categories they shop the most.

FRESH:

Food Lion says it has “always prided itself on listening to customers and offering what they want: fresh, quality products at affordable prices…For example, Food Lion was there when customers asked for more natural and organic products, and has even rolled out a total store Local Goodness campaign celebrating products grown or manufactured throughout local regions.”

Through its private brand line, Nature’s Place, Food Lion has more than 400 natural and organic items, including Nature’s Place beef, pork, poultry, salads and bakery items. Easy, Fresh and Affordable: What Does It Really Mean?

AFFORDABLE:

From the beginning, the company has strived to offer the best price to customers and to “compete mightily over price with competitors,” it says. As Co-Founder Ralph Ketner used to say, “When we save, you save.” He came up with the acronym LFPINC to assure customers they would find the Lowest Food Prices in North Carolina at Food Town (the predecessor banner to Food Lion).

That continued; a television ad from 1991, when Tom Smith was CEO, featured the executive telling customers not to expect special sales at Food Lion. “That’s because…customers want extra low prices on all their groceries every day of the year.”

As part of Food Lion’s market remodels it has been doing over the past few years, it has lowered prices, improved signage and introduced its three easy “Ways to Save”:

Hot Sale: Food Lion’s top weekly MVP specials, and the best prices throughout the store, only available with an MVP card.

WOW: Lower prices on thousands of items, offered for longer periods of time.

Low Price: Essential items priced affordably every day.

Food Lion Sets Guinness Record for Lunches Assembled in an Hour—And Then Donates Them

Hundreds of Food Lion company leaders and associates gathered in Hot Springs, Virginia, on Sept. 19 and packed 10,320 bagged lunches, making Food Lion the Guinness World Record title holder for “Most Bagged Lunches Assembled in One Hour.”

An official Guinness adjudicator verified the count.

This effort was part of Food Lion’s 60th anniversary celebration and the company’s commitment to eliminate hunger through Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief initiative.

“At Food Lion, we’re honored to celebrate 60 years of feeding, caring and nourishing our communities,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “While I’m proud of what our team accomplished by setting this new Guinness World Records title, I’m even more excited about the opportunity we have to connect with our neighbors to help fight hunger while drawing attention to an issue facing nearly 9 million people in the towns and cities we serve.”

The bagged lunches were donated to two local food banks—the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Feeding America Southwest Virginia—which distributed them to local schools and others in need within the Hot Springs community.

Editor’s note: The full special section honoring Meg Ham and Food Lion, including a timeline of the retailer’s history, can be seen in the December 2017 edition of The Shelby Report of the Southeast.