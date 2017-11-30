Bashas’ Promotes 42-Year Grocery Veteran To Director Of Operations

Bashas’ Family of Stores, the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets, recently promoted Karen Giroux to director of operations for Bashas’ supermarkets. In her role, she oversees retail operations, including merchandising, sales, promotional execution, food safety and compliance for 58 Bashas’ supermarkets across the state.

Giroux began her career with the Arizona grocer in 1975 as a part-time courtesy clerk, and she has steadily risen through the ranks to become a key member of Bashas’ management team, the company says.

“For more than four decades, Karen has proven herself to be a trailblazer, working her way up from an 18-year-old, part-time courtesy clerk to a director who not only shoulders immense responsibility, but is greatly respected,” said Robert Ortiz, SVP of operations at Bashas’ Family of Stores.

Giroux quickly climbed the ladder at Bashas’, the company says. She was promoted to clerk and was the first woman to work for the retailer on a night crew. Her “keen instinct and unmatched drive” propelled her into a management role, says the company. She helped to open the company’s first grocery store on the Navajo Nation in 1981. A few years later, she was promoted to store director, and soon moved into a senior store director position, which focused on training newly promoted store directors. Giroux was promoted to director of retail regulatory agency relations, where she oversaw the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Weights and Measures, the State Board of Pharmacy OTC, and Bashas’ Groceries on the Go delivery program. In 2009, she also took on the role of manager of food safety.

Giroux has received several honors and awards from the company, including Grocery Manager of the Year, Store Director of Year, Woman of the Year and the President’s Award.

Giroux has lived in Arizona since age two. She grew up in downtown Phoenix and attended St. Mary’s Catholic High School. She has been married to her husband, Jack, for 39 years; they live in Laveen with their Jack Russell Terrier named Benny.

Keep reading: