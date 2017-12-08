Dissinger Will Succeed Buffa As Natural Grocers CFO

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has named Todd Dissinger as CFO, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Dissinger will succeed Sandra Buffa, who, as previously announced, will retire effective Dec. 31.

Dissinger brings to his new role more than 30 years of finance and capital markets experience, an extensive background in financial planning and strategy and a deep knowledge of the retail industry, says the company. He has served as VP, treasurer of Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc., Natural Grocers’ operating subsidiary, since August 2015. From 1997 to August, 2015, he served as SVP–treasurer, risk management and credit at The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., a department store chain. In that position, his responsibilities included managing Bon-Ton’s capital structure strategies, credit arrangements, treasury operations, financial forecasting and risk management. Prior to 1997, Dissinger had a career in banking, including serving as VP–senior relationship manager with PNC Bank. He holds BS and MBA degrees from Widener University.

“Todd’s extensive public company finance experience, along with his understanding of Natural Grocers and strong background in the retail sector, are an ideal fit for Natural Grocers as the company continues to grow,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ chairman and co-president. “He brings a rigorous and proactive approach to the CFO role, combined with strong management and strategic skills.

“I want to thank Sandra Buffa for the excellent job she has done as Natural Grocers’ CFO since joining the company in 2008. Her dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts have been a key element of Natural Grocers’ successful growth strategy.”

Dissinger will report directly to Isely and will oversee Natural Grocers’ finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, project management office, internal audit and tax functions.

Natural Grocers is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements based in Lakewood, Colorado. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products. Natural Grocers says its flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly retail environment. The company also provides free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in 1955, the company has 141 stores in 19 states.

