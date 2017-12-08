Hallmark Aims To Spread Cheer With New Holiday Cards, Videos

According to Hallmark research, nearly three-fourths of consumers who send holiday cards do so because they know how good it feels when they receive a holiday greeting. This holiday season, Hallmark wants to “help people celebrate by spreading cheer to those they love with new selections of intricately designed Signature cards.” The holiday collection features the largest selection of Signature cards for the season ever and includes Signature Hanukkah and Signature Spanish cards for the first time at holiday.

“At Hallmark, we know that sending a card is as emotionally rewarding as receiving a card, and we want to help people share that joy with loved ones this holiday season,” said Lindsey Roy, vice president of marketing–Hallmark Greetings. “Hallmark Signature cards are all about the details—premium papers, rich textures and beautiful embellishments. It’s these little details that deliver so much joy and make such a lasting impression.”

Hallmark Signature Holiday cards feature new designs, as well as new and expanded Signature kids cards. The cards feature flourishes like gems, foil, fabrics and more.

This holiday season, Hallmark is continuing its national marketing campaign showcasing the Signature cards and the “emotional pay-off of spreading cheer through a card.” Pop singer Gwen Stefani’s “Jingle Bells” from her brand new holiday album “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” provides the soundtrack for Hallmark’s holiday television spot.

“We want to inspire people to share joy by creating special moments near and far during the holidays,” said Roy. “Hallmark Signature cards are the perfect way to celebrate and reflect the beauty of your relationships and the little things that make them so special.”

For the first time, Hallmark also has partnered with Improv Everywhere, a New York City-based comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places. To highlight the emotional value of card giving and receiving, Hallmark and Improv Everywhere created a card-sending station in a Midtown Manhattan square where passersby could stop to write cards to each other and see their caring messages projected onto a giant screen in their own handwriting.

Other marketing tactics this holiday season include social/online video, interactive digital ads, radio ads, and a content integration with Scary Mommy, a source of entertainment and information for Millennial moms online.

Christmas is the largest holiday for sending greeting cards in the U.S., with approximately 1.3 billion cards sent industrywide. Hallmark has more than 2,000 Christmas cards available. Hallmark Signature Holiday cards are available in more than 20,000 locations nationwide.

Keep reading: