Weigel Stores Chairman Receives National Eagle Scout Award

Weigel Stores Inc. Chairman and CEO Bill Weigel has been honored with the National Eagle Scout Association’s Outstanding Eagle Scout (NOESA) award. The award was presented by Logan Hickman, Council Commissioner for the Great Smoky Mountain Council. The national award recognizes Eagle Scouts whose efforts have made a positive impact in their community with their leadership, time and investment in scouting.

Weigel was nominated by an Eagle Scout and was then awarded the honor by a selection committee. It is only the 12th time the coveted recognition has been awarded.

“When I think of Eagle Scouts who rise above all other Eagle Scouts, Bill easily comes to mind,” said David Williams, Scout executive and CEO of the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. “Since receiving his Eagle Scout in 1955, Bill has overwhelmingly given his time, talents and leadership not only to scouting, but to our community, and that embodies the meaning of this award.”

In addition to the prestigious NOESA award, Weigel also was honored in 2016 by having the Great Smoky Mountain Class named for him. This annual tradition began in 2004, and its purpose is to recognize and honor an alumnus who has shown a passion for scouting throughout his life.

Weigel Stores operates more than 55 convenience stores in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area.