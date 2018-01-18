Jack Link’s Launches Five New Protein Snacks, Brings On R&D VP

Jack Link’s, a maker of meat snacks, this week debuted new products that it says will not only “offer loyal fans new portable protein options but will reach new customers at varied snacking occasions.” The new products range from updated classics, like Lorissa’s Kitchen 100 percent grass-fed beef sticks, to the less traditional, like Jack Link’s Cold Craft refrigerated jerky and Jack Link’s pork rinds.

“Our teams are dedicated to bringing new consumers to the category through innovative thinking across our portfolio of brands,” said T.D. Dixon, Jack Link’s chief marketing officer. “Our rapid innovation is really a product of our powerhouse research and development team. Their ability to take an idea and quickly turn it into a great-tasting product is unparalleled in our category.”

The new varieties from Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, which will be hitting shelves in the coming months, are:

Lorissa’s Kitchen Beef Sticks : Made from 100 percent grass-fed beef, this new better-for-you meat snack from Lorissa’s Kitchen, a Jack Link’s brand, is seasoned and slow-smoked without any added nitrates, MSG or gluten. The 1-oz. meat stick will be available in February in three flavors: Original, Smokey Sweet and Jalapeño. Each stick contains 6 grams of protein. SRP is $1.99 per stick.

Jack Link’s Cold Crafted: New to the brand, Jack Link’s Cold Crafted brings smoked meats and cheese together. Cold Crafted will be available in the refrigerator aisle and the fresh snacking area of convenience stores in April. Made with 100 percent beef and real Wisconsin cheese, Cold Crafted will be available in the following varieties: Smoked Meat Sticks (Original, Loaded with Pepper Jack, Loaded with Cheddar Cheese); Beef and Cheese Bites; Smoked Meat Sticks and Cheese (Cheddar and Pepper Jack). SRP starts at $3.49 per pack.

Jack Link’s Pork Rinds: Expanding into the chip aisle in March, Jack Link’s will be introducing the new Jack Link’s Pork Rinds. With 1 gram of carbs and 8 grams of protein per serving, Pork Rinds will be available in two flavors: Applewood BBQ and Sweet & Hot. SRP is $1.99 per pack.

Jack Link’s Multi-Packs: Jack Link’s Multi-Pack features 10 individually wrapped meat sticks. These meat sticks are low in sugar and carbs and high in protein, the company says. Find Jack Link’s Multi-Packs in the meat snacks aisle in February in three flavors: Original Beef Sticks, Pepperoni Beef Sticks and Turkey Sticks. SRP is $3.99 per pack.

Jack Link’s Steak Strips: Jack Link’s says it is meeting protein bar needs with its new Jack Link’s Steak Strips. The Jack Link’s Steak Strip, made from 100 percent beef, delivers 8 grams of protein for 70 calories. Steak Strips will be available in February in two flavors: Original and Teriyaki. SRP is under $2.

Jack Link’s brings on new VP

Jack Link’s has added a new hire to its product research and development team “as part of the company’s investment and dedication to innovation.” Manuel Ortega recently joined Jack Link’s to serve as VP of research and product development. Ortega’s role is to ensure Jack Link’s has the right process and ingredients in place to bring new and existing products to market that deliver consistent quality for consumers, says the company.

Ortega brings more than two decades of experience to Jack Link’s, having spent more than 20 years on research and development teams at global food brands including Kraft Foods, General Mills and Yum Brands.

“I am excited to join this fast-paced team and continue to dominate the protein snack category,” said Ortega. “Creating diversity in our product offerings and going to market quickly is critical, but we know our ongoing success lies in consistently crafting a great-tasting product.”

Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link’s is a family-owned company. It offers more than 100 protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points. The Jack Link’s Protein Snacks portfolio of brands includes Jack Link’s, Lorissa’s Kitchen, Matador Jerky, World Kitchens Jerky, Grass Run Farms Meat Snacks, BiFi and Peperami.

