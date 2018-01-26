Kroger’s Simple Truth Brand Hits Milestone $2 Billion In Annual Sales

The Kroger Co.’s Simple Truth brand has reached $2 billion in annual sales. The brand now offers more than 1,400 products across multiple categories, including grocery, meat, produce, deli, bakery, baby, household essentials, personal care and Fair Trade Certified.

“Simple Truth is a brand that has earned our customers’ trust through clean labels, fantastic flavors and affordability since its launch five years ago,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “Simple Truth has become the second-largest brand sold in our stores, and Kroger is proud to have led the way in making this category more mainstream and accessible, feeding our customers’ appetites for natural, organic and free-from products.”

Earlier this month, Kroger launched its largest-ever Our Brands customer sales promotion, featuring savings on thousands of Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic items.

“If Our Brands were on the Fortune 500, it would rank number 138,” Clark noted. “Our Brands is shaping the way we are redefining the customer experience as outlined in our Restock Kroger plan.”

With the help of 84.51° insights, Kroger says Simple Truth will “continue to innovate and introduce new items in 2018 that align with customer trends and are always affordable.”

Simple Truth products are exclusive to the Kroger family of stores, and customers can purchase the brand in a variety of ways: in-store; through ClickList; or online at Vitacost.com for ship-to-home delivery.

The Kroger Co. employs 453,000 associates in 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C. Its family of companies operates 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics,1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the U.S.

