SpartanNash Brings Digital Coupons To Fast Lane E-Commerce Platform

In an effort to make its Fast Lane online grocery shopping experience more convenient, SpartanNash is enabling its customers to clip digital coupons instantly while they shop.

As they place their curbside pickup or at-home delivery orders at shopthefastlane.com, Fast Lane customers now receive a message when they add an eligible item to their cart, alerting them to digital coupons they can clip and redeem.

Fast Lane items that have an eligible coupon also will be designated with an “Offer inside!” sticker to alert customers to savings.

“Our goal is always to find ways to better serve our customers, both in-store and online, and the ability to clip and instantly redeem digital coupons is just another way we can make sure our customers get the biggest bang for their buck,” said Brian Holt, SpartanNash VP of marketing. “Customers are looking for quality, convenience and savings, and Fast Lane gives them all three.”

Before customers place their Fast Lane order, they also are presented with all available digital coupons—as well as offers they can qualify to redeem with additional purchases—ensuring they don’t miss any coupons or offers.

Yes loyalty accounts are automatically linked to customers’ Fast Lane accounts, allowing for a seamless experience earning rewards and additional savings.

Since launching Fast Lane last July, the curbside pickup program has expanded and now is available in 40 Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and VG’s locations across Michigan and South Dakota.

Fast Lane at-home delivery also is offered at three stores in West Michigan, serving store guests in select zip codes at the Knapp’s Crossing D&W Fresh Market, Georgetown Township Family Fare Supermarket and Forest Hills Foods.

Annual and monthly Fast Lane memberships are available at shopthefastlane.com to provide shoppers with additional savings, regardless of whether they choose at-home delivery or store pickup.

SpartanNash is a Fortune 350 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, select national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. SpartanNash serves customer locations in 47 states and D.C., Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. It operates 144 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

