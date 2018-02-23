Meijer Offers ‘Meal Inspirations’ Kits To Cut Down On Recipe Prep Time

Meijer is rolling out new “Meal Inspirations” kits designed to both inspire at-home chefs to create their own unique recipes and to save customers time in the kitchen.
“One of the challenges that many at-home cooks find draining is the time that goes into meal prepping,” says the company, so the kits draw on the culinary skill of creating a classic mirepoix, a flavorful mixture of diced vegetables and seasonings.
Each of the four new Meal Inspiration kits offers three recipes included on the peel-away label. The recipes call for minimal additional ingredients, and each recipe is ready in under 40 minutes—with no chopping of vegetables.
The varieties are:
- Southwest Blend—a blend of black beans, chick peas, sweet corn, diced tomatoes, peppers and onions. “This is a great base for any Southwestern or Mexican-inspired dish,” says Meijer. Suggested recipes include Southwest Avocado Veggie Sliders.
- Asparagus & Mushroom–One suggested recipe is Creamy Mushroom & Asparagus Gnocchi.
- Ham & Vegetable—a diced mix of ham, onions, and green, yellow and red peppers. A suggested recipe is Cheesy New Potato & Ham Au Gratin.
- Rosemary Vegetable—a combination of rosemary sprigs, diced carrots, celery and onions. Meijer suggests using this mix as a base for an oven-roasted meal, such as Roast Beef Sirloin & Red Wine Sauce.
Meijer also has introduced four new vegetable kits called “Roasters.” Each kit has cooking instructions and all ingredients are included to prepare. The customer simply needs to add olive oil and roast. The varieties are: Young Potatoes with Scallions & Mushrooms, Chimichurri Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower, Herb Roasted New Potatoes with Bacon, and Mediterranean Style Green Beans.
Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
