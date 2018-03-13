Publix Honors 12 With Leadership Awards At Annual Conference

Publix Super Markets recognized 12 managers and associates during the company’s annual conference on March 11. One store manager from each of Publix’s five divisions and one support-area associate received the 2017 George W. Jenkins Award, the company’s most prestigious recognition. Additionally, one district manager from each division and one support-area manager received the President’s Award.

The George W. Jenkins Award, named after Publix’s late founder, recognizes managers who “follow in Mr. George’s rich tradition of leadership, yet work in their own way to perpetuate Publix’s culture.”

The 2017 George W. Jenkins Award recipients are:

Store Manager Jerry Meyer, Alpharetta, Georgia

Store Manager Raymond Musser, Cary, North Carolina

Store Manager Craig Fitzpatrick, Fernandina Beach, Florida

Store Manager Mark Hightower, Sarasota, Florida

Store Manager Gary Chin, Miami, Florida

Grocery Retail Coordinator Guy Bair, Jacksonville, Florida

The President’s Award honors managers who “embody the philosophies and spirit of growth Publix was founded upon.” Recipients have proven their dedication to making Publix better every day by maintaining the dignity, value and employment security of their associates, says the company.

The 2017 President’s Award recipients are:

Atlanta Division District Manager Felix Allen

Charlotte Division District Manager Walter Laird

Jacksonville Division District Manager Marsha Singh

Lakeland Division District Manager Mike Kot

Miami Division District Manager Chadi Majzoub

Director of Non-Foods Consumables Donna Toy

“It’s my pleasure to recognize our outstanding leaders for their contributions to our company, associates and communities,” said Todd Jones, president and CEO. “These winners continue to carry on our founding traditions.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. The company has 1,171 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. It has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years.

Keep reading: