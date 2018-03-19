Giant Food Donates $1M To Three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Giant Food Stores of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has made a $1 million total donation divided among three local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals partners. These grants were awardedin Orlando, Florida, last week, during Children’s Hospitals Week.

The donations are part of Giant’s 95th anniversary celebration, with events happening throughout 2018.

“We are honored to mark 95 years of caring for our communities by supporting our partner hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network with these special grants,” said Nicholas Bertram, Giant president. “We passionately believe in giving back, and we are especially committed to the health of our customers and their families.”

The grants were awarded to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia ($570,000), Penn State Children’s Hospital Hershey ($280,000) and Geisinger Medical Center ($150,000).

Each hospital will use the grants for its specific needs.

The Child Advocacy Center at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will use the money so that 100 percent of children referred to the center will receive coordinated forensic interviews, victim advocacy and mental health services.

The Giant Food Stores Welcome Desk at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) welcomes 10,000 patients from nine specialty programs during the day and 12,225 urgent care visits on nights and weekends. This gift will enhance the patient and family experience at all three urgent care sites, helping CHOP plan for the unplanned.

Penn State Children’s Hospital will receive support for 3D printing and modeling for congenital heart disease. In addition to enhanced clinical care for patients and ongoing clinical research, the use of 3D printed cardiac models also will assist medical students and residents in their education about congenital heart disease.

“We are so grateful for Giant’s continued commitment to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and its partnership with our member hospitals,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We are excited that Giant has identified these hospitals that support their local communities and made an additional commitment to the treatment of sick and injured children.”

In addition to the annual Balloon and Candle in-store campaigns held during the summer and the holidays, associates also regularly volunteer at CMN Hospital events, including radio and television telethons. Since 1997, Giant Food Stores has raised more than $42 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Giant Food Stores has more than 170 stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies plus in-store nutritionists. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Giant Food Stores serves families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The company employs more than 30,000 associates.