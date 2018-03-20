WinCo Foods To Open 120th Store March 29 In Carrollton, Texas

Employee-owned WinCo Foods will open its 120th store—and its 10th in the Metroplex—on Thursday, March 29, at 9 a.m. The new 82,077-s.f. anchor store at Carrollton’s Trinity Valley Shopping Center is located at the northeast corner of the President George Bush Turnpike (SH-190) and Josey Lane.

“The opening of this store marks an important moment for WinCo Foods, both in Texas and across the entire company,” said Director of Corporate Communications Noah Fleisher. “With 120 stores in operation, this places WinCo Foods firmly in the conversation about where people are shopping and, most importantly, how much they’re spending. At WinCo, I can tell you, it’s likely less than anywhere else.”

The new store will be staffed by between 180 and 200 full and part-time employees from the surrounding. It will feature the company’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, as well as an assortment of grocery items along with a full produce section and meat, deli and bakery departments.

“The excitement around the opening of this store has been unique,” Fleisher said. “North Texans have a much better idea of who WinCo Foods is now; they know what to expect and are excited at the prospect of adding one of our stores to this crucial corridor of the city.”

Another trademark aspect of the company’s supermarkets is the 700-plus item bulk foods department. Bulk foods can be purchased in whatever quantities customers desire and include a selection of rice varieties, dried beans, pastas, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks, candies and pet foods.

“Our customers love that they can buy as little or as much as they like,” added Fleisher. “Whether it’s two teaspoons of a specific spice or a 50-pound sack of flour. On top of all this, we also carry a variety of organic, gluten-free and natural food items, all clearly labeled.”

Following the store opening, the shopping center is preparing for a new renovation, which will “add a contemporary new appearance package, improved signage, landscaping, parking, structural improvements and other ongoing programs designed to keep the center as vibrant today as when it opened more than four decades ago.”

Work on the project is slated to begin later this year.

