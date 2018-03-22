Rouses Will Replace Orange Beach, Alabama, Winn-Dixie This Spring

A Rouses Market soon will take the place of the Winn-Dixie at 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, Alabama. The 40,000-s.f. store will be the company’s seventh location in Lower Alabama.

The company is encouraging Winn-Dixie team members to apply for positions at the soon-to-be Rouses store.

Rouses expects to acquire the store in late April and will begin a “reset and refresh.” The store will reopen in mid- to late May with an expanded selection of groceries, fresh food and beach gear. A full remodel of the location will begin after the busy summer season so as not to disrupt customers.

“The refresh will give Orange Beach a true taste of what we have to offer, like our Gulf seafood, prepared food, famous Gentilly and Doberge cakes and, of course, our private label products,” said Donny Rouse, CEO.

The expansion into Orange Beach is a natural move for Rouses, a family-owned Gulf Coast grocer that has a store in nearby Gulf Shores and is opening a second location in Mobile next month at 7765 Airport Boulevard.

“We’ve been working closely with the city of Orange Beach to find a location, and we’re fortunate that this one became available,” said Rouse. “The Alabama market, especially Lower Alabama, is an important part of our growth strategy, which includes remodeling existing stores and building new ones.”

Along with stores in Lower Alabama, Rouses operates 45 stores in Louisiana, and three on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The company recently introduced online grocery shopping and same-day delivery to the majority of its stores.

Rouses says it is exploring new stores in all three states where it operates.

