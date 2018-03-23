Kentucky-Made Cattlemen’s Ground Beef Debuts At Kroger

This week, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles joined Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association leaders, Kroger officials and farmers to unveil a new all-Kentucky beef product—and celebrate National Agriculture Day. Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef is sold in 85 Kroger supermarkets across the Commonwealth in one-pound packages and in two-pound packages of four patties each.

“On a day when we celebrate the contributions that farmers make to our everyday lives, we are thrilled to introduce Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef,” Quarles said. “Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef will create new income and jobs all across the food chain—from the farmer to the grocery. It also gives consumers a wholesome local product that they can serve to their families with confidence.”

“We are proud and excited to provide fresh, natural beef sourced from Kentucky farm families,” said Beef Solutions Chairman and cattleman Jeff Pettit. “As the largest cattle producing state east of the Mississippi, we are prepared and dedicated to offering local ground beef to consumers across the state.”

“Kroger takes immense pride in supporting our hard-working Kentucky farm families. We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition and to offer our customers this completely local product,” said Erin Grant, Kroger spokesperson.

Kentucky Cattlemen’s Ground Beef is fresh, natural beef produced by Kentucky farm families and processed by The Chop Shop, a Kentucky Proud member in Wolfe County that is the only Global Food Safety Initiative certified processor in the state. The beef is ground and packaged by Creation Gardens of Louisville and distributed from Kroger’s Louisville distribution center. The beef is a product of Beef Solutions, a limited liability company owned by the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association (KCA).

The ground beef product is the result of years of ongoing discussions among the KCA, the Kentucky Beef Council, the Kentucky Beef Network, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy, Kroger, producers and processors.

Kentucky is the leading beef cattle state east of the Mississippi River, with more than 38,000 producers and more than 1 million beef cows.

