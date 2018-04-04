Tyson Donates Truckload Of Protein, $168K To Georgia Food Bank

Tyson Foods in March helped the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank establish a mobile pantry with a $168,414 grant that allowed the food bank to purchase a 26-ft. refrigerated truck. The company also donated a truckload of protein, totaling 35,000 pounds, to the food bank.

“Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is grateful to have Tyson Foods’ generous support of our mission to feed our food insecure neighbors,” said David Griffin, executive director. “We could not impact the lives of those we serve, including children and veterans, without caring community partners such as Tyson Foods.”

The goal of the mobile pantry is to distribute food to families and seniors in rural areas the food banks serves. The new refrigerated truck allows the food bank to reach more food insecure households by expanding its distribution territory. In addition, the food bank will be able to increase retail and wholesale food donation pickups. In 2016, the food bank distributed 23,894 boxes of food to rural families throughout its service area.

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, based in Macon, feeds those suffering from food insecurity in a 24-county service area by collecting food from donors and wholesale partners and distributing that food through a network of more than 230 partner agencies.

“This investment in the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank represents much more than just a new truck,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “For every trip the mobile food pantry makes, 30 additional families and 30 additional seniors will be able to enjoy meals they might not otherwise have had.”

Tyson Foods has five facilities in Georgia and employs more than 4,000 people in the state. The company also purchases grain, diesel and other utilities in Georgia, and estimates its annual statewide economic impact at more than $361 million.

