Virginia Dash In Is The First To Feature New Format, Menu Offerings

Dash In, a Wills Group company, has opened its all-new, 5,600-s.f., large format concept store near Richmond, Virginia, the first of a number of new stores planned for the market.

The store was designed with earthen materials such as brick and wood siding, with exterior store architectural elements influenced by Jeffersonian architecture. It features both an indoor bar and communal seating for customers to sit and enjoy the all-new Dash In menu. An open kitchen is located at the center of the store and is flanked by a wine and a beer cave. According to the company, this Dash In is Virginia’s first convenience store to feature a growler and crowler craft beer program, with eight taps, offering beer from the more than 200 craft breweries active in the state of Virginia. A section of the store is dedicated to local offerings from the Richmond area such as Good Earth Peanuts, grown in Skippers, Virginia, one hour south of Richmond.

“Our newest Dash In is a demonstration of our commitment to creating a store design that offers an elevated brand experience for our customers,” said Dash In President Julian B. Wills. “We took great care in selecting the location and creating an environment that presents a contemporary and fresh image that reflects the community. We are excited to bring our large neighborhood store concept—and all of its innovative features—to Chesterfield County.”

Made-to-order signature ‘Craveable’ menu

The Chesterfield County Dash In will feature its signature Craveable menu of made-to-order items, along with a fresh, made-in-house grab-and-go menu, which includes sandwich and salad items. The Craveable menu includes a Memphis Pulled-Pork Sandwich made with slow-cooked pork in a maple brown sugar BBQ sauce and topped with caramelized onions, as well a Dash In customer favorite, the Cranberry Chicken Croissant, made with chicken breast, dried cranberries, red onion, and a hint of lime. Dash In will serve breakfast all day, using fresh cracked eggs and a menu that includes items such as the Sunrise Burrito, a flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, potatoes and American cheese.

Exclusive craft beer growler/crowler program

The Chesterfield County Dash In offers the community the first crowler program available within a convenience store in the state of Virginia, the company says. The 32-oz. crowler is new to a convenience store environment, with the crowler cans providing craft beer enthusiasts with a smaller option that allows for improved storage and freshness.

The eight taps in the store will change frequently and feature beer selections from local and regional craft breweries, with taps currently featuring selections from Virginia craft breweries Ardent Craft Ales, Center of the Universe, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Lickinghole Creek, along with San Diego’s Stone Brewing. Customers will be encouraged to vote for craft beer choices, with tap changes posted via Dash In social media and Tap Hunter—a mobile app that connects craft beer fans with their favorite beer through a smartphone or tablet.

An expanded wine selection, with more than 90 wine choices including Virginia vineyards such as Barboursville and the Chateau Morrisette Winery, is also a new feature for the store.

“We are delighted to support the craftsmanship of local purveyors and breweries throughout the region within this new Dash In experience,” said Darleen Nascimento, director of brand marketing. “Dash In’s commitment is to make life more rewarding for time-stretched people. We look forward to transforming necessary errands into engaging experiences.”

The new Dash In features 16 fueling positions and a Splash In ECO Car Wash, a 52-ft.-long car wash. The car wash is open 24-hours, seven days a week and includes six free vacuum stations with weather canopies.

Dash In, which brands itself a “convenience food store chain,” operates more than 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

