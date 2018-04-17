Walmart Will Roll Out A Redesigned Website Next Month

Walmart today unveiled a first look at the newly redesigned Walmart.com that the company hopes will offer shoppers a cleaner and more modern digital shopping experience.

The new website will start rolling out to customers at the beginning of May. Changes shoppers may notice include:

A new look and feel. “To bring a more human element to the site, we’re featuring relatable photography that showcases real-life moments,” said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. e-commerce, in a blog post. “Beauty and design extend across all items. Our goal is to make it compelling for customers to shop for whatever they are looking for—whether diapers, laundry detergent or a new dining room table. We’re also expanding our color palette and adding fonts to bring more vibrancy and depth to the site.”

More local and personalized elements. “The majority of the homepage will be personalized in some way,” said Lore. The company is introducing a new section that showcases top-selling items in a customer’s location. This area of the site also will feature a customer’s local store profile, including availability of services such as online grocery, order status, and easy reorder, which lets customers easily repurchase the items they buy most frequently in stores and online.

Specialty shopping experiences. “We know customers shop differently depending on what they are purchasing. Customers shopping for groceries and household essentials want to quickly re-buy what they always purchase, while those looking for a new couch want to be inspired while browsing the different options,” Lore said. “We’ve already launched a home specialty experience and, over the coming weeks, we will begin to introduce our new destination for fashion, which will feature relevant, bold imagery and seasonal stories.”

The Lord & Taylor flagship store Walmart announced late last year will be a part of this new fashion destination, and the company plans to build out these specialty experiences for other categories starting later this year.

“While the site will look different, our commitment to offering low prices online remains as strong as ever,” Lore continued. “As part of our everyday commitment to save customers money and time, we offer free, two-day shipping, without a membership fee, and convenient services like free Pickup in stores.

“The customer is at the core of everything we do, so it won’t surprise you to hear that our customers helped us make these changes—but they weren’t the only ones. We also considered feedback from current and prospective brands as we look to continue building our assortment. With these changes, brands will have opportunities to better tell their stories on Walmart.com, including new approaches to advertising within seamlessly integrated ads.”

