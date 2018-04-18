Sprouts Discloses Plans For Philadelphia Store; To Hire 140 In Maryland

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 32,000-s.f. store at Lincoln Square, Kimco Realty’s ’s Signature Series mixed-use development in the Center City district of Philadelphia.

The development includes 322 residential units, Target, PetSmart, Starbucks and Sprint, along with 50,000 s.f. of indoor and outdoor amenity space and panoramic city views. Residential move-ins will begin this summer; Sprouts is expected to open in the third quarter of this year.

“The announcement of Sprouts culminates our vision for Lincoln Square as a modern, urban-living destination,” said Tom Simmons, president of the Mid-Atlantic Region at Kimco Realty. “In addition to the state-of-the-art amenities offered, residents will be just steps away from a variety of convenient, affordable and healthy retail options that will complement their active city lifestyle.”

Simmons said Sprouts, which specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices, is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., opening approximately 30 stores in 2018.

Lincoln Square will be the brand’s first Philadelphia location and the ninth in Kimco’s portfolio. The store layout will incorporate the adaptive reuse of Lincoln Square’s historic train station, which was a stop along the funeral tour that followed Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865. The historic structure’s Late Gothic Revival elements have been preserved and restored, including the pitched roof and other architectural details.

“Our Lincoln Square project exemplifies Kimco’s mission—to create destinations for everyday living that inspire a sense of community and deliver value to our many stakeholders,” said Conor Flynn, Kimco Realty CEO. “I’m particularly proud to see our first mixed-use development come to life. The restoration of the historic train station creates a signature design element for the project while also preserving an important piece of history, which we’re confident will be a major draw for this transit-oriented, urban infill development in a top 10 MSA.”

Second Maryland store has July opening set

Sprouts Farmers Market also announced it soon will finish construction on a new location in Towson, Maryland. The new store will be the second in the state following the March opening of Sprouts in Ellicott City.

The 30,000-s.f. store will be located at 803 Goucher Road and will open on Wednesday, July 11, at 7 a.m.

The new Towson Sprouts is bringing approximately 140 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Each store features an in-house butcher that prepares handcrafted sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers also can choose from a variety of fresh and prepared deli items ideal for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner, a wide selection of freshly baked goods and craft beer and wine. The Vitamins and Body Care Department features more than 7,500 vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores in 16 states from coast to coast. Its first store opened 15 years ago.